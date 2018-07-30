Artists leave Israel after painting mural celebrating teenage protester

Two Italian artists have left Israel after being arrested over a large mural of teenage Palestinian protester Ahed Tamimi which they painted on the West Bank separation barrier.

The Italians have been barred for 10 years from entering the country again, according to their lawyer, Azmi Masalha.

The artists painted the mural in Bethlehem on Saturday, a day before Ms Tamimi’s release after serving an eight-month sentence in an Israeli prison.

The artists have been barred from Israel for 10 years (AP)

Ms Tamimi’s case had drawn international attention and she received a hero’s welcome in the West Bank after her release.

Israeli police said the artists were caught in the act and arrested for vandalism, and Israel cancelled their visas.

They were ordered to leave within three days.

- Press Association