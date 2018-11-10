Artists and intellectuals call for a ‘European Republic’

Artists and intellectuals across Europe are calling for the founding of a continent-wide republic to replace its many nation states.

Activists planned to proclaim a “European Republic” in dozens of cities at 4pm today, almost exactly 100 years after the end of World War I.

The event is being organised by a group calling itself the European Balcony Project.

Its listed supporters include political scientists, philosophers and writers such as Austrian literature Nobel prize laureate Elfriede Jelinek.

A manifesto on the group’s website declares that “the sovereignty of states is hereby replaced by the sovereignty of citizens”.

