Arson investigation after boy, seven, dies in London house fire

A seven-year-old boy has died in a suspected arson attack after a house fire in south-east London.

Two women jumped from the first floor of the property in Deptford before firefighters arrived.

They were taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The seven-year-old boy’s next of kin have been informed.

Firefighters tackled a house fire in #Deptford this morning. Sadly, a 7-year-old boy was found deceased inside the property https://t.co/TFADdIb6H9 pic.twitter.com/KhF5M83qP5 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 7, 2018

Six fire engines and around 35 firefighters tackled the blaze at a house on Adolphus Street after they were called at 3.25am on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an arson investigation, having deemed the fire to be suspicious.

No arrests have been made as Lewisham officers and the force’s Homicide and Major Crime Command continue their investigation.

London Fire Brigade said the blaze inside the house was “very severe”, leaving the ground and first floors badly damaged along with the stairs between them.

Nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution and crews brought the fire under control just before 4.50am.

- Press Association