Arrests after US children found at New Jersey compound

Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found living in filth in a makeshift compound in New Mexico have been arrested.

Taos County, New Mexico, Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the women and two men who were arrested over the weekend face charges of child abuse.

He said 35-year-old Jany Leveille, 38-year-old Hujrah Wahhaj and 35-year-old Subhannah Wahha were arrested without incident in the town of Taos and taken into custody.

The children ranging in age from one to 15 were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia near the Colorado border. They were turned over to state child-welfare workers.

Mr Hogrefe said police still are looking for four-year-old AG Wahhaj, reported missing from Georgia’s Clayton County. His birthday is on Monday.

- Press Association