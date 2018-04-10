'Army' of fake Zuckerbergs march on Washington as Facebook chief prepares to testify

An "army" of protesters have marched on Capital Hill in Washington DC today as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify at Congress.

Cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appear on the lawn of the Capitol today. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.

Dozens of people lined out on the law of the US Capitol wearing life-sized cardboard cutouts of Mr Zuckerberg bearing the saying "fix fakebook".

The march was organised by advocacy group Avaaz " to call attention to the hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook."

The group is calling on Mr Zuckerberg to "ban all bots, alert the public any and every time users see fake or disinformation, fund fact checkers around the world, and submit to an independent audit to review the scale and scope of fake news".

Mr Zuckerberg is due to make his much-anticipated appearance before Congress today.

Advocacy group Avaaz placed 100 life-sized Zuckerberg cutouts on the Capitol Lawn Tuesday morning. Later today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congressional investigators examining data privacy. Video via @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/MB1DDkjO6j — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) April 10, 2018

He will be expected to answer questions relating to the recent controversy surrounding the improper data-sharing of an estimated 87 million Facebook users to Cambridge Analytic, a political consulting firm.

Mr Zuckerberg gave his opening statement to Congress yesterday, saying that the company has a responsibility to make sure what happened with Cambridge Analytica does not happen again.

- Digital Desk