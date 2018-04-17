Armenia's former president elected prime minister amid protests

Armenia's former president has been elected prime minister amid large-scale protests.

The Armenian parliament voted overwhelmingly today to confirm Serzh Sargsyan as the new prime minister.

Mr Sargsyan served as the country's president from 2008 until earlier this year, when he stepped down because of term limits.

He is becoming head of government under a new political system that gives the president less authority and has the prime minister taking a dominant role.

Just a few minutes ago, several hundred protesters came to Melik Adamyan St., that has been blocked by special forces since the beginning of the protests. The ruling RPA office is located here + gov. bldg. They stayed for a few min and then left. #Yerevan #Armenia pic.twitter.com/lTWQOjxQsO — EVN Report (@evn_report) April 17, 2018

Thousands of opposition supporters have rallied since the weekend to protest against what they think is Mr Sargsyan's attempt to stay in power indefinitely.

Protesters surrounded government buildings and started a sit-in outside the seat of government today.

At least 46 people have been injured as thousands protest against former president Serzh Sarksyan's candidacy for prime minister in Armenia pic.twitter.com/2z49u165ce — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 17, 2018

- Press Association