Armed police on scene of siege in Oxford

Armed police are locked in a stand-off with a gunman after a shootout in Oxford city centre.

A siege is under way as officers try to negotiate with the armed man.

Norfolk Road is in lockdown after shots were fired from a residential property in Paradise Square before armed response officers returned fire.

Officers are currently negotiating with a man. — TVP Oxford (@TVP_Oxford) May 7, 2018

Members of the public have been warned to avoid the area, but police say the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said on Twitter that one patient is being assessed and treated for “non-life threatening injuries”.

We are currenly supporting @TVP_Oxford at a police incident in Paradise Square. One patient is currently being assessed & treated for non-life threatening injuries. Please follow @ThamesVP for further information. — SCAS (@SCAS999) May 7, 2018

Superintendent Joe Kidman said: “People in Oxford will notice an increased police presence in the area while officers are dealing with the incident, which is contained and taking place at a residential property.

“If you have any concerns or wish to raise anything please approach and speak to an officer or call the non-emergency number 101.”

The Westgate Centre is not within the police cordon and remains open as normal.

- Press Association