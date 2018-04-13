Armed police kill man attacking bakery workers in Germany

Police in Germany have shot and killed a man who attacked workers with a truncheon outside a bakery.

Officers in Fulda responded to an early morning call about the incident outside the business in the city about 100km (60 miles) northeast of Frankfurt.

When they arrived, they say the man attacked them with stones and a truncheon. He was shot dead.

Police said the bakery was not open at the time of the incident and that the victims were employees and a delivery driver. Some suffered serious injuries.

Hesse state police and Fulda prosecutors are investigating.

In #Fulda hat ein Mann Menschen vor einer Bäckerei mit Steinen und einem Schlagstock angegriffen. Auch die eintreffende Polizei wurde attackiert. Mittlerweile haben Polizisten den Angreifer erschossen. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/bklY4VbW1d — Dora zwitschert (@DoraGezwitscher) April 13, 2018

- PA