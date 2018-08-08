Argentina’s senate begins debate on historic abortion law

Argentina’s senate has begun a session to decide on whether to legalise abortions in the first 14 weeks.

The lower house of congress has already passed the measure. A vote could come on Wednesday or early Thursday.

The senate could also modify the bill and return it to the lower house.

Women demonstrate in support of the bill (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The bill would allow elective abortions in the first 14 weeks of gestation. Argentina now allows it only in cases of rape or risks to a woman’s health.

Abortion rights activists say 3,000 women have died of illegal abortions since 1983.

Opponents insist life begins at conception and some complain it could force doctors or clinics to perform the procedure even when they believe it is hazardous.

- Press Association