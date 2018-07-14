Archaeologists in Egypt discover mummification worskshop
Archaeologists say they have discovered a mummification workshop dating back some 2,500 years at an ancient necropolis near Egypt’s famed pyramids.
Antiquities Ministry officials said at a press conference that archaeologists hope the find will reveal more about the secrets of mummification in the 26th dynasty of ancient Egypt.
They said a communal burial site was also uncovered.
Officials said the discovery dates to the Saite-Persian period from 664-404 BC. The site is located at the Saqqara cemetery, part of the Memphis necropolis, a Unesco World Heritage Site.
The site, which lies south of the Unas pyramid, was last excavated in 1900.
- Press Association
