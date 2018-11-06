Archaeologists in Egypt announce discovery of 4,000-year-old stone slabs

Archaeologists working at a dig in Egypt have found several fragments of stone slabs with inscriptions dating back up to 4,000 years.

The Antiquities Ministry said on Tuesday that the artefacts were the latest finds in eastern Cairo’s Matariya neighbourhood.

Some of the fragments date back to the 12th and the 20th Dynasties and the Third Intermediate Period while others are more recent. A stone slab discovered at the dig (Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry/AP)

Egyptologist Dietrich Raue, the head of the mission, says one inscription points to Atum, an important and frequently mentioned god, as being responsible for the flooding of the Nile River in the Late Period, from 664-332BC.

Egypt frequently announces archaeological discoveries, hoping this will spur interest in its ancient treasures and revive tourism, which was hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

- Press Association