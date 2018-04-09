Apple says its global facilities now are powered by 100% renewable energy

Apple has announced that its facilities worldwide are now 100% powered by renewable sources.

The so-called “clean energy” sites are made up of retail stores, offices, data centres and co-located facilities across 43 countries which include the US, the UK, China and India.

This comes after the tech giant announced two years ago that 93% of its worldwide operations were running on clean energy.

However, only 23 of its suppliers have met the commitment to be fully powered by renewable energy.

The firm revealed 85 additional suppliers are part of Apple’s Clean Energy Portal, the company’s online platform to help suppliers from around the world identify renewable energy solutions that are commercially viable.

According to Apple, it has, since 2011, reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 54% from its facilities worldwide and prevented nearly 2.1 million metric tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) from entering the atmosphere.

The company says that its data centres have been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2014.

Chief executive Tim Cook said: “We’re committed to leaving the world better than we found it. After years of hard work we’re proud to have reached this significant milestone.

“We’re going to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible with the materials in our products, the way we recycle them, our facilities and our work with suppliers to establish new creative and forward looking sources of renewable energy because we know the future depends on it.”

Apple says it currently has 25 operational renewable energy projects around the world, which have 626 megawatts of generation capacity.

In addition, the company also has 15 more projects in construction which “will provide over 1.4 gigawatts of clean renewable energy generation across 11 countries” when completed.

Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino, which features rooftop solar installation, biogas fuel cells and a microgrid with battery storage, is said to be powered by 100% renewable energy.

The company says it sends excess green energy into the grid, so it can be used by others.