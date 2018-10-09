Apple rolls out software update to fix charging issues on iPhone XS

Apple has issued a software update to address the bug that was causing charging issues for some owners of its new iPhone XS and XS Max smartphones.

Shortly after their release last month, some users reported on social media that devices would not charge when plugged in if the screen was off in “sleep” mode, only doing so when the screen was on.

Apple did not comment on the issue at the time, but it was linked to a security feature introduced to stop Apple devices being hacked via USB and the charging port, which disables its connection when the phone has been left idle for a period of time.

Now the technology giant has released the iOS 12.0.1 software update, which includes a solution to the bug. (Screenshot)

The notes on the update confirm it “fixes an issue where some iPhone XS devices did not immediately charge when connected to a Lightning cable”.

At the time of the security update, which was introduced earlier this year, Apple did acknowledge its introduction could affect charging in some cases, warning users that they might have to unlock their device in order for a connected accessory to be recognised.

The update corrects this problem, as well as an issue around WiFi connectivity and a keyboard issue on the iPad, Apple confirmed.

The tech giant is set to release another new iPhone – the iPhone XR – at the end of this month.- Press Association