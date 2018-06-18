Apple aims to solve problems locating emergency calls for help

Apple is trying to drag the United States’ antiquated system for handling emergency calls into the 21st century.

If it lives up to Apple’s promise, the next iPhone operating system coming out in September will automatically deliver quicker and more reliable information pinpointing the location of 911 calls to about 6,300 emergency response centres across the US.

A 911 call station (Lisa Marie Pane/AP)

Apple is trying to solve a problem caused by the technological mismatch between a system built for landlines 50 years ago and today’s increasingly sophisticated smartphones that make most emergency calls in the US.

The analogue system often struggles to decipher the precise location of calls coming from digital devices, resulting in emergency responders sometimes being sent a mile or more from people asking for help.

- Press Association