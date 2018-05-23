Antidepressants could be linked to weight gain, researchers find

There could be a link between long-term use of antidepressants and an increased risk of gaining weight, a study has found.

People prescribed the 12 most common antidepressants were more likely to experience weight gain than those not taking the drugs, figures showed.

The risk was greatest during the second and third years of treatment, a study published in the British Medical Journal stated.

A research team, led by Dr Rafael Gafoor at King’s College London, analysed data from 300,000 patients over a 10-year period.

Participants were grouped according to their BMI and whether or not they had been prescribed an antidepressant in a given year and were then monitored for a total of 10 years.

Researchers found that for every 59 people taking antidepressants, one extra person would gain at least 5% weight over the study period.

During the second year of treatment, the risk of gaining at least 5% weight was 46% higher than in the general population.

They also found that people who were initially of normal weight had a higher risk of moving to either the overweight or obese groups, and people who were initially overweight had a higher risk of moving to the obese group if they were taking antidepressants.

Around 60% of UK adults are overweight and depression is more common in people who are severely obese.

The rate of antidepressant prescribing is also increasing, which could have a potential impact on public health, the researchers said.

The researchers said that the results suggest the widespread use of antidepressants “may be contributing to long-term increased weight gain at a population level, and that the potential for weight gain should be considered when antidepressant treatment is indicated”.

The team also said that it was an observational study, so no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect, and there were some limitations that could have affected the results.

Dr Rafael Gafoor said: “It’s important to stress that no patients should stop taking their medication and that if they have any concerns they should speak with their doctor or pharmacist.”

– The study used bodyweight and body mass measurement data from the UK Clinical Practice Research Datalink for 300,000 adults with an average age of 51, whose body mass index had been recorded three or more times during GP visits from 2004 to 2014.

- Press Association