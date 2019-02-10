Another Democrat enters White House fray with vow to win back Trump voters

Another Democrat has joined the race to be US president, promising to win back for the party the Midwest states that gave victory to Donald Trump in 2016.

Amy Klobuchar, a three-term senator from Minnesota, stressed her success in winning in counties that backed Mr Trump against Hillary Clinton in his successful campaign for the White House.

She is the most prominent Midwesterner in an increasingly-crowded race so far.

I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, the daughter of a teacher and a newspaperman, the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the State of Minnesota, to announce my candidacy for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/mNmvFQOJ5V — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 10, 2019

Ms Klobuchar said her success could translate to other Midwestern states such as Michigan and Wisconsin, reliably Democratic in presidential races for decades until Mr Trump’s victory over Mrs Clinton.

The list of Democrats already in the race features several better-known senators with the ability to raise huge amounts of money. Snow falls as rally goers wait at Boom Island Park for the arrival of Senator Amy Klobuchar (Jim Mone/AP)

They include Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

It was a festive atmosphere on a cold and snowy day in Minneapolis as an exuberant crowd for Ms Klobuchar’s announcement at Boom Island Park, with the city’s skyline in the background, for her campaign kick-off on Sunday afternoon.

The temperature was in the teens and many in the crowd look as though they were dressed for skiing while campaign volunteers were passing out hand warmers along with American flags.

There are insidious forces every day that are trying to make it harder for people to vote, trying to drown out our voices with big money.



It’s time to organize. Time to galvanize. Time to take back our democracy.



It’s time, America! pic.twitter.com/2NVNvetQY0 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 10, 2019

Hot chocolate, biscuits and cider were also provided for the event on the bank of the Mississippi river.

- Press Association