Angry mob kills suspects in rape and murder of five-year-old girl in India

Nearly 1,000 people dragged two suspects out of a police station and beat them to death in anger after the rape and killing of a five-year-old girl in India's remote north-east, police said.

Police spokesman Apur Bitin said 15 officers were injured in Monday's mob attack in Tezu, a town in Arunachal Pradesh state.

Mr Bitin said today that the mob first demanded that the accused be handed over to them.

They later dragged the two men out of the police lock-up and attacked them and the heavily outnumbered police.

The girl was raped and killed in the nearby village of Namgo on February 12. The region is 235 miles (375km) north-east of Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

Pema Khandu, the state's top elected official, ordered a magistrate to investigate the matter.

Violent crime against women has been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted by the government.