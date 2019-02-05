Angelina Jolie urges Burma to end violence against Rohingya Muslims

Angelina Jolie has urged Burma to show a genuine commitment to ending violence in Rakhine state, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh for safety.

The Hollywood star, a special envoy for the UN human rights agency, made the comments as she visited sprawling camps in Bangladesh that are home to one million Rohingya refugees.

In a statement posted to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) website, Jolie said that while lives have been saved, there are still challenges:

"All refugees are inherently vulnerable. But the Rohingya are not only displaced – they are stateless.

"They have been denied their most basic human right: citizenship in their country of birth. And some still won’t even call the Rohingya by their rightful name.

"To the Rohingya refugees, I want to say I am humbled and proud to stand with you today."



Statement by our UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, in Kutupalong refugee settlement, Bangladesh https://t.co/O21y4h4d9z — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) February 5, 2019

"It was deeply upsetting to meet the families who have only known persecution and statelessness their whole lives, who speak of being “treated like cattle”.

She added: "The Rohingya families I have met are no different from other refugees in one crucial respect: they want to be able to return home.

"And they have an absolute right to return home, but only when they feel safe enough to do so voluntarily and they know that their rights will be respected."

READ MORE: Tennis star Kvitova testifies at trial of suspect in knife attack

More than 700,000 have arrived since August 2017, when Burma’s army led a violent crackdown following attacks on security posts by a Rohingya insurgent group.

Jolie is visiting for three days before launching a global appeal for $920 m (€806m), chiefly to support the refugees’ needs.

- Press Association