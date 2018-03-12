Amnesty International: Myanmar erasing evidence of Rohingya crimes

Back to World Home

Amnesty International claims Myanmar's authorities are erasing evidence of crimes against humanity.

They say satellite images show Rohingya villages are being bulldozed to make way for military bases.

Spokesperson Colm O'Gorman says it makes it even more difficult for refugees to return home.

"In some of the camps that have been established to receive refugees back, these are in highly militarised zones with a lot of security factors around it," said Mr O'Gorman.

"So beyond the devastation of the war crimes that we saw it's now very clear indeed that it will be very difficult for people to return to their homes."

Digital Desk

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World