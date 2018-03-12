Amnesty International: Myanmar erasing evidence of Rohingya crimes

Amnesty International claims Myanmar's authorities are erasing evidence of crimes against humanity.

They say satellite images show Rohingya villages are being bulldozed to make way for military bases.

Spokesperson Colm O'Gorman says it makes it even more difficult for refugees to return home.

"In some of the camps that have been established to receive refugees back, these are in highly militarised zones with a lot of security factors around it," said Mr O'Gorman.

"So beyond the devastation of the war crimes that we saw it's now very clear indeed that it will be very difficult for people to return to their homes."

In 2017, soldiers killed #Rohingya in Inn Din village and burned their homes. Today, it’s home to a new base for the same security forces. New @amnesty briefing on Remaking Rakhine State https://t.co/Y9N32ojfCT pic.twitter.com/khTGuZuv8a — amnestypress (@amnestypress) March 12, 2018

Digital Desk