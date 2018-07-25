American pastor facing terror charges in Turkey placed under house arrest

An American pastor detained for nearly two years on terror and espionage charges in Turkey will be placed under house arrest as his trial continues, reports said.

Andrew Craig Brunson, a 50-year-old evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, will continue to be remanded at his house, Andalou news agency said.

The case has strained ties between Nato allies Turkey and the United States. American president Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded his release.

Philip Kosnett, the U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires, talks to members of the media after attending the trial of Brunson (AP)

Brunson was arrested in December 2016.

He faces up to 15 years in prison for “committing crimes on behalf of terror groups” in reference to outlawed Kurdish militants and the network of a US-based Muslim cleric blamed for a failed coup attempt, and an additional 20 years for espionage.

The pastor strongly denies the charges.

- Press Association