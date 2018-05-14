Ambulance driver tops list of most sought after jobs in UK

Ambulance driver, funeral services director, fashion model and librarian are among the most sought after jobs in the UK, a new study shows.

Research by jobs site Adzuna found other favourites included air traffic controller and airport baggage handler.

Adzuna said it was surprising that the job of emergency ambulance driver topped the list as the pay of £16,634 (€18,860) is less than the UK national average.

The post of librarian was another popular job, the survey found (Joe Giddens/PA)

The second most sought after job was non-executive director, followed by funeral services director and air traffic controller.

Doug Monro of Adzuna, said: “Our data shows that the job market in the UK is thriving with a variety of different roles to accommodate the diversity of our population.

Brits are much more interested in the spice of life than salary. What’s most telling is an emergency ambulance driver being the most sought-after job.

“It shows that the UK is looking to give back to the community and be part of something much bigger rather than take home a bigger pay packet, revealing a culture of love over money.”

- Press Association