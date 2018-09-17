Amazon investigating claims of bribes and leaked data

Amazon says it is investigating reports that its employees may have taken bribes from sellers on its site.

The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, reported that some Amazon employees took payments ranging from 80 dollars (€68) to 2,000 dollars (€1,720) to provide internal sales metrics to independent sellers, or delete negative reviews, to gain an advantage on Amazon’s marketplace.

An Amazon.com representative said the company has strict policies for employees and sellers and those who violate them could be fired, have their accounts closed or face legal action.

The representative declined to answer questions beyond a statement.

The Journal reported that the practice is “particularly pronounced” in China.

- Press Association