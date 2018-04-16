Alleged serial killer facing eighth murder charge in Canada

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is now facing an eighth murder charge in Canada.

Toronto police said the 66-year-old landscaper has been charged with first-degree murder over the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Detective Sgt Hank Idsinga said Mr Kanagaratnam's remains were found at a home McArthur used as storage for his landscaping business.

He said Mr Kanagaratnam arrived from Sri Lanka in 2010 and was not on file as having gone missing in Canada.

Investigators say the body was identified after they released photographs of the man and appealed to the public for help.

Police added there are no links between Mr Kanagaratnam and the "Gay Village" of Toronto. The other alleged victims have been linked.

The alleged victims fit a pattern: Most were of Middle Eastern or South Asian descent and lived on the margins of Canadian society, with their disappearances attracting little attention.

One alleged victim hid the fact that he was gay from his Muslim family. Another was a recent immigrant with a drug problem. Another alleged victim was homeless, smoked crack cocaine and was a sex worker.

Police allege McArthur targeted men he encountered through dating apps that cater to gay men, meeting them at bars in Toronto's "Gay Village".

Police believe 37-year-old Mr Kanagaratnam was killed between September 3 and December 14 2015. Det Sgt Idsinga said he had some cousins who lived in the greater Toronto area.

The officer said more remains might be found in the planters at the home McArthur used as storage and that 75 properties linked to the landscaper are also under investigation. Police plan to search them once the weather warms up in early May.

Det Sgt Idsinga said investigators are looking into 15 other cold cases dating back to the 1975, but have not found a connection as yet.

McArthur made a brief video court appearance on Monday to hear the new murder charge. He has not entered a plea.

- PA