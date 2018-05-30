All you need to know about Italy’s political crisis

Markets have been shaken by political turmoil in Italy, where the formation of an interim government of unelected technocrats has been delayed.

What is happening in Italy?

The failure of new prime minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli to form a cabinet has sparked political upheaval that is likely to lead to new elections.

Designated Italian Prime Minister Carlo Cottarelli leaves the Lower House in Rome (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP)

Investors believe the vote could see Italy moving closer to abandoning the euro if the populist League Party and Five Star Movement gain more ground in any poll.

That could have major implications for the European financial system and its economy.

Italy abandoning the euro would also be bad for Europe as a whole as it would be likely to trigger a financial crisis in one of the continent’s biggest economies.

How have markets reacted?

Badly. Italy’s political turmoil has stoked fears of instability in the eurozone, causing stocks to fall globally and knocking the single currency.

Investors have been dumping Italian government bonds (AP)

Investors have also dumped Italian government bonds, driving borrowing costs sharply higher for the country and rekindling fears of more financial strain for Europe’s third-largest economy.

What are the experts saying?

Some believe that a full blown crisis is under way. Others, such as UBS chief economist Paul Donovan, think it is overblown.

“Everyone needs to take a deep breath and calm down,” he said.

“Bond market moves do not break up monetary unions. Bank runs do. There is no evidence of bank runs. Neither Italian parties nor Italian voters support leaving the euro.”

- Press Association