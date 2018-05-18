Alfie Evans’s family heartbroken after ‘gifts stolen from memorial tree’

The family of Alfie Evans have been left heartbroken after gifts left at a memorial tree were stolen, mourning supporters of the youngster have said.

Posting images of the tree near Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, a member of the Alfie’s Army Facebook group condemned the “extremely disrespectful act” and appealed for the tributes to be replenished.

“We admin are sorry to say we have been made aware of people stealing gifts left for Alfie at his memorial tree.

“Army members left various gifts for our beautiful fighter and this breaks not only our hearts, but Alfie’s families hearts that some people have done this extremely disrespectful act,” they said.

Alfie died at the Liverpool hospital on April 28 and a funeral was held on Monday.

His parents had fought a lengthy legal battle to take him abroad for treatment for a degenerative brain condition, but were ultimately prevented from doing so by the courts.

The 23-month-old’s plight and the efforts Thomas Evans and Kate James went to in their bid to prolong his treatment attracted worldwide attention, with Pope Francis among those to voice support.

Gifts were left outside Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

In the hours after his death, members of Alfie’s Army began leaving teddy bears, balloons, flowers, cards and candles at a tree in Springfield Park.

The tree’s lower trunk was eventually surrounded by tributes, with many the colour purple and the blue of Everton Football Club.

The supporter said on Thursday: “It would be lovely if army members could still please take their gifts to Alfie’s tree and if possible make sure our beautiful Alfie’s tree remains the lovely memorial it originally was”

- Press Association