Alec Baldwin in custody after altercation over parking spot
Alec Baldwin has been arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside his New York City home.
The actor was taken into custody on Friday afternoon in Manhattan’s West Village neighbourhood.
Police say Baldwin claimed he had a family member holding the spot when a man driving a station wagon pulled up and took it.
Officials said the men were arguing and pushing each other before the 60-year-old Baldwin turned violent.
The 49-year-old station wagon driver was taken to a hospital with jaw pain.
A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.
Baldwin is known for playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.
Asked about Baldwin’s arrest, Mr Trump said: “I wish him luck.”
- Press Association