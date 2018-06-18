Alcohol aisles in World Cup host city supermarkets blocked off
Booze aisles in supermarkets in World Cup host city Volgograd have been blocked off as fans descended on the centre in large numbers.
Any fans hoping to save money by buying alcohol from the local shop near the Fifa fan fest in the city would go away disappointed as store staff put red and white tape up across the beers, wines and spirits.
It follows similar measures taken at other tournaments, such as Euro 2016, according to fans.
- Press Association
