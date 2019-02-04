Al-Shabab claims killing of Dubai port official in Somalia
The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group says it killed the manager of a Dubai government-owned port operator in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland.
P&O Ports has acknowledged that one of its employees was killed and three others injured in an "incident" on Monday at its operations in Bosaso Port.
The government-run Dubai Media Office tweeted the information on behalf of P&O Ports, saying an investigation is ongoing.
P&O Ports did not answer a phone call Monday. It signed a 30-year, $336 million (£275 million) deal in 2017 to develop the Bosaso Port.
Al-Shabab claimed the attack, saying it targeted a company that "occupies" Bosaso.
Puntland is an arid region of north-east Somalia on the Gulf of Aden.
Dubai-owned DP World port operator also is operating a major port in Somalia's breakaway territory of Somaliland.
