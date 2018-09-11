Al Qaida leader marks September 11 by calling on Muslims to wage war on US
The leader of al Qaida has called on Muslims to wage war against the United States throughout the world.
In a 30-minute speech released on the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Ayman al-Zawahri went to great lengths to portray the United States as a religious enemy of Muslims.
He used Washington’s transfer of its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as evidence of that enmity.
The Washington-based Site group, which monitors media material by militants across the world, released an English transcript of the speech.
“America (is) the number one enemy of Muslims … despite its professed secularism,” Mr al-Zawahri said in the video.
He listed 14 directives to fight the United States, including an appeal for Muslim unity and jihadists to close ranks.
- Press Association
