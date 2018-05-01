Airstrikes in Islamic State-held part of Syria kill 23

Syrian state media and a war monitoring group say airstrikes in Islamic State-held territory in north-eastern Syria have killed at least 23 people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was not clear if US-led coalition or Iraqi warplanes carried out the attack in the Hassakeh province.

The Observatory said those killed included 10 children, six women and seven elderly people.

The strikes took place in an area where US-backed and Kurdish-led forces are fighting to drive IS from some of the last pockets of territory it controls.

The state-run Syrian News Agency said 25 civilians were killed in the airstrikes south of Shadadi, blaming the US-led coalition.

