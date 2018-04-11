Airlines warned of possible missile strikes on Syria

Europe's air traffic controllers have issued a "rapid alert" for airlines in the Eastern Mediterranean because of the possibility of missile strikes on Syria.

The European Aviation Security Agency's (EASA) warning of possible launches of air-to-ground strikes or cruise missiles comes as the US, Britain, France and allies weigh up retaliatory measures to a suspected chemical weapon attack in Syria.

The European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, Eurocontrol, told operators: "Please note that EASA has issued Rapid Alert Notification for Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR (flight information region) area stating that: Due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR area."

It comes as Russia last night vetoed a US proposal for an investigation into an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Moscow and the Syrian regime deny any involvement in the gas attack on the rebel-held town of Douma.

French president Emmanuel Macron says his country, along with the UK and America will decide how to act over the coming days.