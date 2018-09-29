Airline says one missing after Pacific lagoon plane crash

One man is missing after a plane crashed into a Pacific lagoon in Micronesia, according to the airline operating the flight, after earlier saying that all 47 passengers and crew had safely evacuated the sinking aircraft.

Air Niugini said in a release that as of Saturday afternoon, it was unable to account for a male passenger.

The airline said it was working with local authorities, hospitals and investigators to try to find the man.

Local fishing boats helped recover the passengers and crew (James Yaingeluo via AP)

The airline did not immediately offer any other details about the passenger, such as his age or nationality.

Local boats helped rescue the other passengers and crew after the plane hit the water while trying to land at the Chuuk Island airport on Friday.

Officials earlier said seven people had been taken to a hospital.

- Press Association