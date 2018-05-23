Airline pilot found guilty of murdering estranged wife

An airline pilot has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife after she refused to lower the asking price of their former home.

Former air traffic controller Andrew McIntosh armed himself with a saucepan and also punched and kicked Patricia McIntosh, who died of head injuries on November 15 last year.

Jurors at Warwick Crown Court deliberated for just under three hours on Wednesday before rejecting Andrew McIntosh’s claims of diminished responsibility for the killing of 56-year-old Mrs McIntosh.

During a seven-day trial, McIntosh claimed he “just lost control” and was in a state of numb disbelief after the killing.

But the Crown claimed the 54-year-old, who was on stand-by to fly for travel giant TUI, acted in rage, anger and frustration after driving to confront his wife at their former marital home in Knightcote, Warwickshire.

During evidence on the third day of his trial at Warwick Crown Court, McIntosh claimed he did not know what the “trigger” for the killing was.

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith, McIntosh admitted he had not expressed regret for the killing during police interviews.

The court heard that McIntosh, who returned to work with TUI in September 2017 after time off with stress, took an overdose in an attempt to take his own life in October 2013, a year after suffering a heart attack.

Jurors heard McIntosh last piloted a jet 11 days before the killing on a return flight from Birmingham to Palma in Majorca – and was on stand-by to fly on November 14 and 15.

The court was also told that McIntosh, then living in Woolscott, Warwickshire, had been drinking before he drove “across country” to attack his wife.

Opening the case at the start of the trial, Mr Grieves-Smith said the defendant, who rose to become a Boeing 737 captain despite leaving school with no qualifications, had moved out of the marital home in June 2017 amid divorce proceedings.

The lawyer told a jury of eight women and four men: “The house had been put up for sale – there was no potential purchaser and the defendant wanted to drop the sale price, but Patricia McIntosh didn’t want to do that.

“The defendant was angered by this refusal – he was to tell the police that although he was earning more than £100,000 a year he was under financial pressure.”

After attacking Mrs McIntosh, her husband did nothing to summon help, instead leaving the scene to visit a pub.

Lawyers for McIntosh argued that the twice-married pilot, who had a Range Rover and a Maserati, was guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

McIntosh, who was born in Bradford and grew up on the Isle of Wight, will be sentenced on Thursday.

In a statement, Patricia’s family, said: “We’d like to thank the police and Crown Prosecution Service for their professionalism and determination to get the right outcome for Patricia.

“We still don’t understand and accept how or why this happened and why he has put us through a trial; he had the choice to do the right thing and plead guilty. He has shown no remorse.

“No sentence is long enough and no sentence will bring her back. We will continue to go on with our lives and make her proud, as we were of her. She is always with us.”

Following the verdict, Detective Sergeant Gareth Unett of Warwickshire Police said: “Andrew McIntosh claimed he didn’t know what he was doing and that he was not culpable for his actions. However, the jury saw him for what he is, a violent manipulative man. Following their separation, he had the arrogance to believe he could continue to control Patricia.

“This wasn’t a moment of madness, this was a ferocious and sustained attack that left Patricia with multiple injuries to her head and body.

“It is clear no punishment can put right the pain Andrew McIntosh has caused them.”

