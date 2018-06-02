AfD leader: Nazi era ‘speck of bird poop’ in German history

The co-leader of the far-right nationalist Alternative for Germany party (AfD) has dismissed the Nazi era as a “speck of bird poop in more than 1,000 years of successful German history”, triggering an uproar on social media.

The dpa news agency reports Alexander Gauland told the party’s youth movement on Saturday that Germans must take responsibility for 12 years of rule by Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party, but claimed it is only a small part of Germany’s history.

50 Mio. Kriegsopfer, Holocaust und totaler Krieg für AfD und Gauland nur ein "Vogelschiss"! So sieht die Partei hinter bürgerlicher Maske aus. https://t.co/5WFftKiQ8o — A. Kramp-Karrenbauer (@_A_K_K_) June 2, 2018

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the secretary general of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party, responded on Twitter that “50 million victims of war, the Holocaust and total war are just bird poop” for Mr Gauland and his party.

She said Mr Gauland’s comments reveal the true nature of a party hiding behind middle-class respectability.

- Press Association