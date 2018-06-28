Aerial footage shows scale of Saddleworth Moor fire

A video of the Saddleworth Moor fire has shown the extent of the damage inflicted on the area so far.

It comes as exhausted firefighters, with the help of 100 British soldiers, combat the moorland blaze in England which fire chiefs said may last for weeks as the scorching weather continues.

The troops from the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, have joined more than 100 firefighters who have been working rolling 12-hour shifts to tackle the seven square miles of Saddleworth Moor, smouldering with pockets of fire since Sunday.

Footage, published by the Guardian newspaper, shows a helicopter dropping water on the fire-ravaged moor.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Tony Hunter, giving an update to reporters as troops readied for deployment, said what they needed most to end the blaze was rain – but none has been forecast.

He said: “We have not seen an indication of any rain coming within the next couple of days stroke weeks, so we can see this being prolonged for days, if not weeks.

- Digital Desk