Adnan Syed of Serial podcast has been granted a new trial

An appeals court in Maryland, US has upheld a ruling granting a new trial to a man whose conviction in the murder of his high school sweetheart became the subject of the popular podcast Serial.

Adnan Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a shallow grave in a Baltimore park.

Today, Adnan Syed’s appeal in his case was affirmed by the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland. https://t.co/kMALyCmTGq — Serial (@serial) March 29, 2018

A three-judge panel on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling granting him new trial.

Syed’s story was widely publicised in the 2014 Serial podcast, which cast doubt on his guilt.

The show attracted millions of listeners and shattered podcast records.

Rabia Chaudry, who helped bring Syed’s case into the public eye, and Syed’s lawyer Justin Brown celebrated the ruling on Twitter.

WE WON WE WON WE WON WE WON!!!!!!!!!#FreeAdnan — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) March 29, 2018

WE WON THE APPEAL. #FreeAdnan — Justin Brown (@CJBrownLaw) March 29, 2018

A lower court judge vacated Syed’s conviction in 2016, citing his attorney’s failure to cross-examine a key witness.

Prosecutors appealed to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state’s intermediate appeals court.