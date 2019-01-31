A wall is a wall, says Donald Trump as he refuses to downgrade border project

Back to Donald Trump World Home

President Donald Trump has said a wall is a wall as he berated allies for trying to redefine his planned defence on the Mexican border as a barrier.

As congressional negotiators opened talks on border security funding, Democrats offered no money for Mr Trump’s wall.

Republicans angling for compromise, have shifted from using the word “wall” in favour of the word “barrier”.

Mr Trump used all capital letters in tweets on Thursday as he addressed the rhetorical shift, saying: “Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games!”

He said: “A WALL is a WALL!”

Nevertheless, Mr Trump in recent weeks had also modified his rhetoric, saying he wants “steel slats” along the border rather than the “concrete wall” he promised during his campaign.

He said he hoped that wording would be more palatable to Democrats and that, whether it’s called a “barrier”, “wall”, “steel slats”, and even “peaches,” at one point, “whatever you want to call it, it’s all the same”.

The tweets come as Mr Trump and Democrats remain at odds over border funding ahead of a February 15 deadline.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

Donald TrumpMexicoShutdownWall

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World