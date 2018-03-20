A third of competitive dads encourage their kids to cheat

Modern dads have become more competitive than ever before, with almost a THIRD admitting they have encouraged their child to cheat - in order for them to win at all costs.

New research of Britain's fathers has revealed the extent to which fatherhood has become "dog eat dog", with a staggering 82% admitting they are ruthless when it comes to their children's achievements.

So much so - an optimistic 72% of the dads polled described their children as "gifted" while 31% regularly post pictures of their offspring's victories on social media and a quarter always enter dads races at sports day in a bid to beat other parents.

Two in ten can regularly be found shouting and bellowing from the side of the pitch when their child is playing sport.

However, 78% of those who insist they're lucky enough to have gifted children, said they tried to play down the talents of their offspring, so as not to make others feel bad.

But 29% do not like it when other dads brag on social media about how well THEIR children are doing, however 8% confess to dropping their child's successes causally into conversations at the school gate.

When it comes to getting our kids to exceed - 58% resort to bribery, offering presents or cash for achievements.

However, 23% never let their own child win ANYTHING against them so they learn how to win - and 18% confess to waking their children up early to practice an instrument or train for a sport.

The survey also revealed 14% of modern dads have EVEN squared up to another father in the heat of competition.

Overall, 17% of the 1,000 dads polled to celebrate the DVD release of Daddy's Home 2, have secretly paid for extra tuition or coaching to ensure their child excels wither in school work or their hobby.

And a staggering 66% of those who took part in the study said they are the WORSE at being pushy than their wife or partner.

A further half (49%) have had rows with their partner over how pushy they are, while 29% even admit they encourage their child to cheat so they can win at all costs.

Almost a third (27%) said they wanted their child to be the first among their peer group to be picked for a sports "A" team, while 24% harbour dreams of their offspring representing the school regionally.

A 19% of cut-throat dads are pushing for their child to be offered a scholarship, while 22% dream of their child being made captain of the team.

19% said they would ideally like their youngster to be crowned head boy or head girl of the school.

A whopping 86% confessed they are MUCH more competitive when it comes to their sons.

When it comes to being competitive, school work and grades is where the nation's pushy dads come into their own (36% said it was the most important thing) while 27% said sporting achievements were most important, followed by manners and confidence.

Dads from London emerged as the most competetive, followed by fathers from Glasgow and Newcastle.