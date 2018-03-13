A look at the notable sackings and resignations from Trump's White House

Rex Tillerson's sacking is the latest in a series of notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office on January 20, 2017.

  • March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
  • March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee
  • March 6: Economic adviser Gary Cohn
  • February 28: Communications director Hope Hicks
  • February 27: Deputy communications director Josh Raffel
  • February 7: Staff secretary Rob Porter
  • December 13 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman
  • December 8: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell
  • September 29: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
  • August 25: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
  • August 18: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
  • July 31: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
  • July 28: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
  • July 21: Press secretary Sean Spicer
  • May 30: Communications director Michael Dubke
  • May 9: FBI Director James Comey
  • March 30: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh
  • February 13: National security adviser Michael Flynn

- PA
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, White House, Administration

 

