A look at the notable sackings and resignations from Trump's White House
Rex Tillerson's sacking is the latest in a series of notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office on January 20, 2017.
- March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
- March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee
- March 6: Economic adviser Gary Cohn
- February 28: Communications director Hope Hicks
- February 27: Deputy communications director Josh Raffel
- February 7: Staff secretary Rob Porter
- December 13 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman
- December 8: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell
- September 29: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
- August 25: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
- August 18: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
- July 31: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
- July 28: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
- July 21: Press secretary Sean Spicer
- May 30: Communications director Michael Dubke
- May 9: FBI Director James Comey
- March 30: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh
- February 13: National security adviser Michael Flynn
