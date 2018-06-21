A Hawaiian lava flow has been photographed from space

Lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption has been photographed glowing at night from space.

A photo posted by Nasa astronaut Ricky Arnold shows the flow as a small glowing dot just before dawn.

The Kilauea volcano erupted on May 3 and has been spewing lava and ash ever since. It has destroyed an estimated 577 homes as lava has run down the volcano and towards the ocean.

Kilauea is one of five volcanoes on Hawaii. The others are Kohala, Hualalai, Mauna Loa, and Mauna Kea. Kilauea is the youngest at between 300,000 and 600,000 years old.

This isn’t the first time Arnold has photographed the volcano from space. Back in May, he shared a photo taken from the International Space Station showing plumes of smoke visible from space during daylight hours.

To see the volcano and its effect close up, take a look at this video from the United States Geological Survey.

- Press Association
