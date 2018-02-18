66 people die after plane crashes in southern Iran

Update - 9.05am:A spokesman for Aseman Airlines has told state TV that the plane crash in southern Iran has killed all 66 people on board.

Earlier:A commercial plane carrying 66 people has crashed in southern Iran.

The report from the semi-official Fars news agency said the plane crashed near the remote mountain town of Semirom, 620 kilometres (390 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

The report identified the plane as an ATR-72. It said the plane was flying from Tehran to the southern Iranian city of Yasuj.

Under decades of international sanctions, Iran's commercial passenger aircraft fleet has aged, with air accidents occurring regularly in recent years.

Following the 2015 landmark nuclear deal with world powers, Iran signed deals with both Airbus and Boeing to buy scores of new passenger planes.