52 Palestinian protesters killed and 1,200 wounded in Gaza violence, Ministry says

Update: 5.20pm The latest death toll stands at 52 after Israeli soldiers shot and killed Palestinians during mass protests along the Gaza border.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry,1,024 Palestinians have been shot and wounded and it has been reported that eight children are among the dead.

The Associated Press reports that about 1,200 others suffered other types of injuries, including from tear gas, according to the statement.

BREAKING: Gaza's health officials say total of 52 Palestinians killed, more than 1,200 wounded by Israeli fire in Gaza. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 14, 2018

Palestinians look at smoke billowing from burning tyres during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel. Photo: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images.

Update: 4.20pm Israeli soldiers have shot and killed at least 43 Palestinians during mass protests along the Gaza border, overshadowing the inauguration of the new US embassy in Jerusalem.

It has been reported that the number of people wounded is in its thousands.

In a show of anger fuelled by the embassy move, protesters set tyres ablaze and hurled firebombs and stones toward Israeli troops across the border.

The Israeli military said its troops had come under fire, and accused protesters of trying to break through the border fence. It said troops shot and killed three Palestinians who were trying to plant a bomb.

At the same time, just 45 miles away in Jerusalem, the opening ceremony of the embassy got under way, with Mr Trump saying in a video address that the move had been "a long time coming".

There have been comments from spokespeople in Britain and France on the violence, with both countries calling for an end to the conflict.

A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters that Britain urges "calm and restraint" while France has called for all sides to "act responsibly".

#BREAKING Britain urges 'calm and restraint' in Gaza Strip after violent clashes ahead of opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, PM May's spokesman tells reporters — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 14, 2018

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked President Trump for having "the courage" to keep his promise to open the new embassy. He said the alliance between Israel and the US was "stronger than ever".

Thank you, President Trump, for having the courage to keep your promises. Thank you, President Trump for making the alliance between Israel and the United States stronger than ever @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/GaG1NKptRz — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 14, 2018

Update: 3pm Amid deadly clashes along the Israeli border which left at least 41 Palestinians dead and hundreds more wounded, US president Donald Trump's top advisers and supporters have celebrated the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled.

Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin, led the US delegation with a single message: Only Donald Trump had the courage to act on what America has wanted for a long time.

Ivanka Trump, attends the opening ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. Photo: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner.

In a speech, Mr Kushner is expected to say: "While presidents before him have backed down from their pledge to move the American embassy once they were in office, this president delivered. Because when President Trump makes a promise, he keeps it."

Presentation of colors by U.S Marines and singing of the U.S national anthem during the opening ceremony of the new US embassy in Jerusalem. Photo: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

The relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv has infuriated the Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as a future capital.

In a tweet from Washington, Mr Trump did not refer to the violence, instead urging people to watch the ceremony on television and declaring: "A great day for Israel!"

U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem will be covered live on @FoxNews & @FoxBusiness. Lead up to 9:00 A.M. (eastern) event has already begun. A great day for Israel! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

He later said it was a "big day for Israel" and extended his congratulations.

Big day for Israel. Congratulations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

In a Fox News interview that made no reference to the climbing death toll, Mr Mnuchin repeatedly referenced Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and said Mr Trump should be praised for "taking action" to keep Americans and people in the Middle East safe.

"The president is making difficult decisions because they are what he believes are the right long term decisions and not just kicking the can down the road," Mr Mnuchin said.

The US treasury secretary also said "it's not coincidental" that the embassy move coincided with Mr Trump's announcement that he planned to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

Also on hand were Republican senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

The embassy celebration was widely considered a snub by the Palestinians. Roughly 800 guests were expected to attend.

A boy holds a Palestinian flag in front of burning tires during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel. Photo: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

US officials said last week that Mr Trump's delegation was not planning on meeting Palestinian officials during their visit. The Trump administration in recent months also has slashed US aid to the Palestinians and programmes that support them.

Mr Trump's policy is a sharp departure from past US administrations, which have tried to position America as a neutral party ready to broker a peace deal.

"Of all the things President Trump could have done, doing this (embassy move) is the strongest signal he could send to the Israeli people," Mr Graham said.

Earlier, Amnesty International called the violence "an abhorrent violation of international law and human rights".

The human rights group called for an immediate end to the conflict as the number of reported casualties from today's clashes continues to rise.

We are witnessing an abhorrent violation of international law & human rights in #Gaza. 38 confirmed dead, including 6 children, with close to 2000 people injured. Many are reporting injuries to the head and chest. Over 500 injured with live ammunition. This must end immediately. — AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) May 14, 2018

Update: 1.40pm Several Palestinians have been killed and hundreds more were injured after Israeli troops opened fire on protesters gathered along the border with Israel in a confrontation that threatens to cast a shadow over the inauguration of the new US embassy in Jerusalem.

At least 37 Palestinians - including a 14-year-old boy - were killed and more than 500 others were wounded by Israeli gunfire, according to Palestinian health officials

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered at the border, setting fire to tyres and sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air to deter Israeli snipers at several spots, while the Israeli military said the protests were being used as cover for attacks and assaults on the border fence.

In the West Bank, several thousand people gathered in the centre of Ramallah, while hundreds marched to the Qalandiya crossing on the outskirts of Jerusalem, where protesters threw stones at Israeli troops.

Monday marks the biggest showdown in recent weeks between Israel's military and Gaza's Hamas rulers along the volatile border.

The relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv, a key campaign promise of US president Donald Trump, has infuriated the Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as a future capital.

At least two Palestinians have been killed and dozens more injured as Israeli troops opened fire on protesters heading for the border with Israel ahead of the inauguration of a new US embassy in Jerusalem.

The march is scheduled to be the biggest yet in a long campaign against a decade-old blockade of the territory.

As crowds began to swell at midday, Israeli troops began firing from across the border fence. Palestinian health officials reported two people killed and at least 69 others wounded by gunfire, nine of them seriously.

Palestinian protesters hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest on the border (AP)

Israeli military spokesman Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said the army had bolstered its front-line forces along the border, but also set up additional “layers” of security in and around neighbouring communities to defend Israeli civilians in case of a mass breach. He said there had already been several “significant attempts” to break through the fence.

“Even if the fence is breached, we will be able to protect Israeli civilians from attempts to massacre or kidnap or kill them,” he said.

The US said it chose the inauguration date to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s establishment.

But it also marks the anniversary of what Palestinians call their “nakba”, or catastrophe, a reference to the uprooting of hundreds of thousands who fled or were expelled from what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s independence.

Israelis wave national flags outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate (AP)

A majority of Gaza’s two million people are descendants of refugees, and the protests have been billed as the “Great March of Return”.

Leaflets dropped over Gaza by army jets warned that those approaching the border “jeopardise” their lives. The warning said the army is “prepared to face all scenarios and will act against every attempt to damage the security fence or harm IDF soldiers or Israeli civilians”.

In Jerusalem, top officials in US president Donald Trump’s administration attended events linked to the inauguration of the embassy.

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said that it was a US “national security priority” to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Mr Trump’s decision to go forward with a campaign promise to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was welcomed by Israel and condemned by the Palestinians. Previous US presidents had signed a waiver postponing the move, citing national security.

Israel is marking the 51st anniversary of its capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war (AP)

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in a move not recognised by the international community. The Palestinians seek the city’s eastern half as the capital of a future state.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas cut ties with the Trump administration and declared it unfit to remain in its role as the sole mediator in peace talks.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Mr Trump’s “bold decision” in upending decades of US policy by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “It’s the right thing to do,” a smiling Mr Netanyahu told the jubilant crowd at a reception in Jerusalem late on Sunday.

Monday’s opening will be attended by Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who both serve as White House advisers. Mr Kushner leads the Trump Middle East team.

- Digital Desk and Press Association