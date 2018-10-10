50 people killed after Kenyan bus crashes

Fifty people have died after a bus crashed in the western Kenyan town of Kericho.

Rift Valley regional police chief Francis Munyambu said survivors from the bus which was travelling from Nairobi to western town of Kakamega are receiving treatment in hospital.

The accident happened at around 4am on Wednesday (2am Irish Time).

The vehicle is said to have left the road and rolled down a slope before crashing.

Kenya has struggled to reduce the rising number of road accidents as more people acquire vehicles in the country’s growing middle class.

Kenyan police investigate the scene of the bus crash(Washington Sigu/AP)

In 2013, the government re-introduced breathalysers but had to remove them again after court orders barred police from charging drivers using readings from the devices as evidence.

According to government statistics, around 3,000 Kenyans die every year in road accidents.

- Press Association