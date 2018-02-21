50 girls still missing in Nigeria after Boko Haram attack
About 50 girls remain missing several days after an attack on a village in Nigeria by Boko Haram extremists.
Many of the girls at a local boarding school were whisked to safety when the Boko Haram militants launched their assault on Monday evening in Yobe state.
State government officials said today that about 50 girls remained missing though dozens had returned to the area after fleeing.
Abdullahi Bego, a spokesman for Yobe state's governor, said authorities have no credible information that the missing girls were abducted by Boko Haram.
Some witnesses, though, have described seeing the militants take girls with them.
Boko Haram drew international condemnation when they abducted 276 girls from Chibok in 2014. About 100 of them are believed to remain with their captors.
#Nigeria is the third country most affected by #terrorism after #Afghanistan and #Iraq. #BokoHaram is active in Northeast Nigeria, Northern #Cameroon, Niger and #Chad.#Unreported #ArabiaSaudita #Saudi #SaudiArabia #Wahabbi #Africa pic.twitter.com/R5GUM09BdF— UnReported (@UnreportedSaudi) February 19, 2018
Press Association & Digital Desk
