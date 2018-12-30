5 off the wall New Year’s events in the UK to help you bring in 2019 a little differently

New Year’s Eve is the biggest night of year. Indeed, it is so big that we have a state-sponsored bank holiday – which just so happens to also be National Hangover Day – to allow our shattered livers to recover.

But for many the New Year’s formula has started to wear thin. Consume alcohol; watch fireworks; kiss someone/no one; fall asleep on the train. That should do it for this year. Rinse and repeat.

So, for those looking to spice up their celebrations, here are a few left-turn New Year’s events to keep you entertained – and not just for the 10 seconds before midnight.

1. The Stonehaven fireball ceremony, Aberdeenshire

We start in Scotland with a classically mad Hogmanay celebration, so steeped in local lore that its origin remains shrouded in mystery.

This venerable festival sees a crew of kilt-wearing Scotsmen swinging giant fireballs (yes, literal balls of fire) around their heads like medieval morning stars. They slowly lurch all the way down the high street, before depositing their burning loads into Stonehaven harbour.

You’ll want to arrive early – the ceremony has national notoriety, and last year drew a crowd of 12,000.

2. Spinnaker tower, Portsmouth

If street level isn’t your style, Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower will help elevate your New Year’s above the crowd. £65 a head yields a 1920s, Great Gatsby-themed all-night DJ, arrival drink and canapes, all at the peak of this 170-metre stalwart of the south coast skyline.

3. The Saundersfoot swim, Pembrokeshire

Of all our New Year’s traditions, from Auld Lang Syne to fire festivals, there is perhaps none odder than the New Year’s Day swim. Every year thousands of revellers across the Northern hemisphere gather on chilly, windswept beaches and charge together into the foaming brine. For some it’s shock treatment for a hangover, but for many more it’s actual fun.

There are organised outings up and down the UK coast, but for its number-of-swimmers-to-population-of-town ratio, our nod goes to Saundersfoot in South Wales. Performed annually since 1984, last year saw 2,028 swimmers take the plunge.

4. Comrie Flambeaux, Perthshire

We’re not sure what it is about Scotland and burning stuff on New Year’s, but the sight of flickering flames dancing in the moonlight is so wonderfully dramatic, we’re not going to question it.

This combustible ceremony comes courtesy of Comrie in the Southern highlands, where, since time immemorial, the locals have marked the new year by lighting ‘flambeaux’ – giant flaming torches of the sort typically associated with angry mobs. After fireworks, bagpipes and a fancy dress parade, attendees return home to practice ‘first footing’ – the first into the house brings good fortune for the year, usually in the form of liquor.

5. New Year’s Eve at the Natural History Museum, London

Have you ever attended a New Year’s Eve party and thought: ‘What this party really needs is an 82 foot skeleton of a blue whale?’ We haven’t either, but at the Natural History Museum’s annual New Year’s shindig, you can have exactly that.

The main hall – with whale skeleton included – will be transformed into a bar-cum-dance floor with live music, confetti cannons, a group singalong of Auld Lang Syne, and free entry into ongoing exhibitions.

