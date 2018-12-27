4x4 crashes while crossing Iceland bridge, killing three and injuring four others

A 4x4 carrying seven British tourists has crashed while crossing a bridge in Iceland, killing three including a child, and critically injuring the others.

Icelandic Police said one child was among the dead and two among the injured.

The accident happened at around 9.30am on Thursday when the Toyota Land Cruiser crashed through a railing on a one-lane bridge in the south of the country before falling around eight metres onto a river bank.

The bridge at Skeidararsandur. Pic via Wikipedia/Laurent Deschodt

Chief Superintendent of south Iceland Police Sveinn Kristjan Runarsso said the four injured have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, but added that "we haven't been able to talk to them about what happened".

Tour guide Adolf Erlingsson was among the first on the scene.

“It was horrible,” he told The Associated Press. “The car seemed to have hit the ground many metres from where it stopped. We struggled to get everyone out.”

Police say it remains unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.