40 militants killed in Egypt after attack on tourist bus

Egyptian security forces have killed 40 militants in raids on their hideouts in the Sinai Peninsula and the Greater Cairo area.

The interior ministry said 10 of the militants were killed when the forces stormed their hideout in el-Arish, a coastal city in the turbulent north of Sinai. The attack on militants came after a bomb blast hit a bus carrying tourists on Friday (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)

Another 14 were killed in a Cairo suburb and 16 more in a housing project on a road heading west from the capital.

It said the militants were preparing for attacks on government and tourism facilities, army and police personnel as well as Christian churches.

The statement came hours after a bomb targeted a tourist bus in Cairo, killing three Vietnamese tourists and their Egyptian guide.

- Press Association