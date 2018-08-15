22 dead after boat sinks on Nile in Sudan

At least 22 people have been killed after a boat sank while crossing the Nile River in Sudan.

Reports said at least 21 students and a woman died after the boat sank in the northern River Nile state as a result of a technical failure.

There were around 40 pupils on the boat, which was taking them to school.

The woman who drowned was an employee at a local hospital, according to reports.

The SUNA agency said the boat sank after one of its engines broke down at the middle of the river. The victims' bodies have not yet been recovered.

Sudan suffers monsoon rains which regularly last from June to November and cause the Nile and its tributaries to overflow. The Nile is an important transport route for people and goods in the African nation.

One of the world's longest rivers, the Nile is formed from two major tributaries, the White Nile and the Blue Nile, which meet just north of Sudan's capital, Khartoum.