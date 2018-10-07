20 killed in limousine crash in upstate New York

A crash involving a limousine at a popular tourist location in upstate New York has left 20 people dead.

Reports suggest a limo speeding down a hill crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 170 miles north of New York City.

The store is a popular spot for people looking at autumn leaves.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating

PA

