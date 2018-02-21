19 hurt after explosion rocks bus near former Sri Lanka garrison town

Nineteen people, including 12 military personnel, have been injured after an explosion on board a passenger bus in Sri Lanka.

Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said the explosion occurred near Diyatalawa, a former garrison town about 120 miles from the capital, Colombo. The explosion and fire that followed caused severe damage to the bus.

He said the cause of the explosion is still not known, but it is possible that someone was carrying a grenade that went off.

Brig Atapattu said police and the military are conducting separate investigations.

There were frequent bomb explosions on public transportation during the country's long civil war, but Brig Atapattu said there was no evidence of terrorist involvement.

The military defeated separatist Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009, ending more than a quarter-century of civil war.

- PA